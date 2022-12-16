By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Jason Heyward wasn’t certain that MLB teams would offer him a contract in free agency. However, the former Chicago Cubs’ star found new life with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Heyward recently broke his silence on landing in LA, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.

“I know I can still play. I know I still want to do it,” Heyward said. “They (Dodgers) have a reputation for doing things in a special way, getting the most out of everyone involved. For them to reach out to me, and want me to have an opportunity to be part of that process, that made it that much easier. I want to be the best version of myself. And the Dodgers, I feel like, give me a really, really great opportunity to do that.”

Jason Heyward was released by the Cubs as Chicago attempts to rebuild a contending roster. But Heyward will be remembered by Cubs fans as a player who helped Chicago break their World Series drought in 2016.

Former Dodger Cody Bellinger ultimately signed with the Cubs in free agency. Heyward will help replace Bellinger for LA if he makes the big league roster out of Spring Training.

Freddie Freeman, who was once teammates with Jason Heyward in Atlanta with the Braves, reacted to reuniting with Heyward in Los Angeles.

“Together again!” Freeman shared on Instagram.

Jason Heyward is still regarded as a strong defensive outfielder. He profiles as a veteran presence who could certainly impact the Dodgers in 2023 if given the opportunity.