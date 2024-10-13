The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the National League Championship Series for the sixth time under manager Dave Roberts. They won the 2020 World Series and won the pennant in 2017 and 2018. While the World Series is the ultimate goal, the Dodgers' manager has his eyes on a potential opponent that excites him. Here's what Roberts said to reporters about potentially beating the Mets and Yankees on their way to a title.

“I want to take on both New York teams,’’ Roberts told USA Today's Bob Nightengale. “That’d be perfect, right?’’

It would not be the first time that Roberts faced the Yankees in the playoffs. He was a member of the 2004 Red Sox and stole a base off Mariano Rivera that sparked their Game 4 victory. Boston would go on to win the remaining three games to pull off an incredible comeback.

A lot of the talk in New York is about a potential Subway Series in the World Series. The Mets and Yankees have not played in the LCS at the same time since 2000 when they met in the Fall Classic. Plenty of Dodgers players told Nightengale that they are eager to ruin that East Coast dream.

“We’ll gladly ruin that Subway Series idea,’’ Dodgers relief pitcher Evan Phillips said. “We know everyone in New York would love that Subway Series, but sorry, we’re going to do everything in our power to make them fly cross-country to come watch us,” Kevin Kiermaier added.

Dodgers and Mets set to square off in NLCS

The Dodgers and Mets have met in the playoffs three times before, with mixed results for both squads. The franchises will be tied forever in history, as the Amazins were founded to replace the Dodgers and Giants in New York. 16 years later, they faced off in an iconic NLCS. Mike Socisia hit the home run that sent Los Angeles to the World Series, ending the 80s Mets' final run.

It took another 20 years for the two franchises to meet in the playoffs. The 2006 Mets swept the Dodgers in the National League Division Series before losing to the Cardinals. In 2015, the Mets took down the Dodgers in a five-game NLDS. They would go on to lose to the Royals in the World Series.

Expect plenty of fireworks when the top two markets square off in the postseason. New York and Los Angeles have not played in any sports' postseason since that Mets-Dodgers affair. If there are two cross-country battles in a matter of weeks, get your popcorn ready for some incredible baseball.