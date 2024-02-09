Dustin May has dealt with a lengthy rehab process to eventually make his return to the Dodgers.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have invested heavily in their pitching rotation, adding players such as Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and James Paxton. However, the Dodgers would get another strong weapon out of their rotation if Dustin May were healthy and performing.

However, May is still making his return back from flexor tendon surgery. The Dodgers have placed him on the 60-day injured list, meaning May will miss at least three first three months of the season with his elbow injury. Despite his long rehab process, the right-hander is trying to look ahead to better days, via SportsNet LA.

“Just trying to keep your head up and stay positive and look forward to the next day throwing has definitely been the biggest key,” May said.

May has made some improvements, now being able to throw three times a week. But after such a serious injury, both player and team won't rush back May's recovery. While he would be a welcome addition, LA wants him fully healthy before he contributes for the major league club again.

The righty has made just 20 appearances since 2021 due to injury. His career-high for appearances in a season is 14, which May set during his rookie season. But despite all his injuries, May has looked impressive when he has been on the mound. Over 46 career games, May holds a 12-9 record with a 3.10 record, 3.10 ERA and 174/57 K/BB ratio.

Los Angeles would love to have that production in their rotation again. Perhaps Dustin May will make his return by the end of the season. But in his return from elbow surgery, May still has a long way to go.