The Los Angeles Dodgers stunned the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the World Series when hobbled veteran Freddie Freeman hit a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning. Los Angeles got a solid start from Jack Flaherty followed by 4.2 innings of effective relief work in what unfolded as a pitchers’ duel until Freeman broke it open.

After being decimated by injuries, the Dodgers will continue to lean heavily on their bullpen in the series. Unfortunately, LA will be without a key reliever as Evan Phillips was left off the World Series roster.

The seventh-year veteran said he is dealing with “arm fatigue, shoulder fatigue, some nerve irritation,” according to Dodgers insider Matthew Moreno on X. However, an MRI on his shoulder didn’t reveal any serious damage.

Phillips had been quite effective out of the Dodgers’ bullpen in the postseason. He pitched 6.2 innings across the NLDS against the San Diego Padres and the NLCS against the New York Mets and didn’t allow a run while surrendering just three hits and striking out six batters.

The Dodgers are down a key bullpen arm

Although Phillips worked as the Dodgers’ closer in 2023, manager Dave Roberts wouldn’t commit to him in the same role this season. Still, Phillips led Los Angeles with 18 saves during the regular season and he’s been an important reliever for a team that relies on its bullpen as a fourth starter.

The Dodgers have gone with multiple bullpen games during the playoffs and even clinched the NLCS with their relievers. LA will need to go with a bullpen game during the World Series as well but they won’t have Phillips to contribute.

Yet while Phillips was left off the World Series roster, Los Angeles was able to add two important relievers to the bullpen. The Dodgers received an encouraging injury report on relief pitchers Brusdar Graterol and Alex Vesia earlier in the week. Both pitchers were working back from injuries and ultimately made the World Series roster.

Graterol landed on the injured list at the end of the regular season and missed the NLDS and the NLCS. However, he has recovered from the shoulder inflammation that sidelined him and will pitch in the Fall Classic.

Vesia appeared in the NLDS for the Dodgers and was effective in three innings of work. But he went down with an intercostal injury that cost him the Championship Series. After throwing bullpen sessions earlier in the week the Dodgers determined Vesia is healthy enough to make the World Series roster.

Game 2 of the series will take place Saturday evening in Los Angeles. The Dodgers will send Yoshinobu Yamamoto to the mound while the Yankees will start veteran lefty Carlos Rodon.