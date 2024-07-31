After the Los Angeles Dodgers' 6-5 walk-off loss to their divisional rivals San Diego Padres on Tuesday, fans immediately went on X (formerly Twitter) to cook manager Dave Roberts for mishandling the game, among other mistakes. Making matters worse was that the Dodgers had come out of the MLB All-Star Break on a hot streak, but they could not sustain the energy and they ended up bowing out to their major rival.

Dodgers fans roasting Dave Roberts

Many negative reactions around social media revolved around Roberts' supposed mismanagement of the game. “Dave Roberts needs a neurological exam,” Sloan Piva posted on X. “He tried to walk to the mound after his pitching coach had just made a mound visit with the bases loaded in the 10th inning.” This error led to Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia getting “charged with a ball due to the violation” and Donovan Solano mashing a “walk-off hit.”

Even more bluntly, Mickey Koke said, “Dave Roberts if f**king dumb.” Another post on X added that Roberts “should have been let go years ago,” also citing the manager's record of winning only a single World Series in 2020 despite a roster regularly stacked with talent. “If he can't win it this year with everything this roster has when healthy, he needs to be fired,” the post said.

This frustration might be understandable considering how the Dodgers started the game. The team had scored five early runs against Matt Waldron, although they began to struggle from then on until the end of the game.

Shohei Ohtani started things off with a walk, then Will Smith stole second base and put runners on each corner. Afterward, Gavin Lux made it 1-0 with a sacrifice fly. However, Manny Machado's homer in the second inning signaled the Padres' comeback. They also scored two more runs after a pair of doubles, making it 5-3.

Further, the Dodgers wasted the chance to break the game open when Austin Barnes, pinch-hitting for Jason Heyward, grounded out with the bases loaded. In the 10th inning, Alex Vesia failed to extend the game by giving up a walk-off single, with the bases loaded, to Donovan Solano.

LA's trade deadline

Prior to the Dodgers' loss to the Padres, the LA team was busy making deals before the MLB trade deadline on 3:00 p.m. ET Tuesday. They had upgraded the roster by completing one of this year's blockbuster trades, sending two prospects to the Detroit Tigers in exchange for Jack Flaherty. Additionally, they also dealt Ryan Yarbrough to the Toronto Blue Jays for Kevin Kiermaier.