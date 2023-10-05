Many baseball fans have heard about the time Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones saved former Braves and current Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman during a snowstorm. In fact, the Braves even held a promotion after it happened. However, everybody doesn't know the specific details. Freeman joined Mookie Betts' podcast, On Base With Mookie Betts presented by Bleacher Report, and provided a behind-the-scenes look into what actually happened.

Freeman talks about the story at 27:05:

Freddie Freeman tells the story

Freeman began by stating how he used to be neighbors with Jones while he was playing for the Braves. He then discussed how the Braves were having an event similar to FanFest. Freeman attended the event, but said the players received alerts that it was going to snow.

“We come out (of Turner Field) and our cars are covered in snow,” Freeman told Betts. “It's just snowing. And that day, everyone let everybody out of work… all at the same time. You thought LA traffic was bad, Atlanta traffic when everyone is on the roads is crazy. We lived about 40 miles from Turner Field, I had to try and get home.

“It took me two-and-a-half hours to get from the parking lot of Turner Field to the highway which should take maybe 90 seconds… It wasn't snowing downpour, it was more of it was ice… they didn't salt the roads, no one was prepared.”

This led to quite the adventure for Freddie Freeman. He continued by saying it took nine hours for him to get off of the exit where he lived at the time.

“There was peeing in bottles, what are you going to do? TMI… there was so much going on trying to get home.”

After explaining why he needed to get home (in video at 29:25) he revealed how Chipper Jones was able to save him on an ATV.

Chipper Jones saves Freeman on an ATV

“Finally I got to a shopping center,” Freddie Freeman continued. “Which was probably 15 minutes from the house. My phone was dying, I had one percent left. I was like, I can't make it home, I'm just going to sleep in the car. And I'll try again tomorrow. Chipper texts me and says, ‘where are you?' And I said, ‘I don't know the exact location, the address.' But I took a picture of the shopping center and sent it and then boom, phone died.

“…40,45 minutes later, there was a guy coming in camo on an ATV, comes into the shopping center. Skids out, like, on purpose. And it's Chipper. Full camo gear. He had brought a jacket for me. He's like, ‘let's go, we're going home.'”

It is a memorable story to say the least. Chipper Jones and Freddie Freeman thankfully returned home safely. But one has to imagine Freeman is happy to now live in Los Angeles.