Somehow, the Los Angeles Dodgers put together a much better season than the one they had in 2021. They finished the 2022 MLB regular season with a 111-51 record — five more wins than their total in the season prior. The Dodgers managed to do that thanks in large part to the brilliance of Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner, who also have just combined for an incredible feat no one had seen a duo make since the 1920s.

Via OptaSTATS:

This year the Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman & Trea Turner each finished with:

– 190+ hits

– 100+ RBI

– 35+ 2B

– 20+ HR

– 10+ SB

– multiple 12+ game hit streaks

The only other duo in MLB history to do all of those in the same season was Babe Ruth & Bob Meusel for the 1921 Yankees.

Freddie Freeman has been an absolute monster at the plate in his first season with the Dodgers. He ended the 2022 regular season with an MVP-esque slashes of .325/.407/.511 to go with 199 hits, 21 home runs, 100 RBI, 47 doubles, and 13 stolen bases. Trea Turner, on the other hand, slashed .298/.343/.466 with 194 hits, 100 RBI, 21 home runs, 39 doubles, and 27 stolen bases. With players like Freeman and Turner, the Dodgers have become nearly unbeatable. That’s not to mention even the other key components on the Dodgers’ roster such as Mookie Betts, Will Smith, and their loaded starting rotation.

The Dodgers are going to be a handful for their opponents in the 2022 MLB playoffs. They will have a bit of a rest before taking on the winner of the Wild-Card round showdown between the San Diego Padres and the New York Mets.