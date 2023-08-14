The Los Angeles Dodgers are calling up right-handed pitcher Gus Varland from Triple-A Oklahoma City, according to Jack Harris. The move corresponds with the Dodgers placing reliever Joe Kelly on the injured list with right forearm inflammation.

Varland started the season with the Milwaukee Brewers after they poached him from the Dodgers in the Rule 5 Draft in December. He made his MLB debut with the Brewers on Opening Day but struggled in eight big league appearances this season, pitching to an 11.42 ERA.

He was designated for assignment by the Brewers in May and was returned to the Dodgers a week later. He's pitched exceptionally well in the minors for the Dodgers this season, collecting a 2.16 ERA with a 39-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 33.1 innings.

Kelly made four relief appearances for the Dodgers before hitting the shelf. He tossed 3.2 scoreless innings after being acquired from the Chicago White Sox on July 28.

Dodgers fans seem excited about what Varland can bring to the table for their first-place squad. LA's pitching staff has endured plenty of ups and downs this season but has pitched much better since the All-Star break, especially in the month of August. The Dodgers' team ERA is nearly a full point down from the first half (3.61 down from 4.50) and has a phenomenal 2.48 ERA in 13 August games.

The Dodgers have given a ton of innings to rookie pitchers this year and are one of the few teams to give those young arms some time to work through their kinks in the big leagues. Gus Varland is the latest of the crop and has a chance to be an impact pitcher for LA down the stretch.