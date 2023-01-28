Los Angeles Dodgers’ pitching prospect Gavin Stone has a bright future. Stone and fellow top Dodgers’ pitching prospect Bobby Miller were ranked within the MLB top 10 pitching prospects heading into 2023. Gavin Stone was ultimately listed as MLB’s No. 56 overall prospect. Stone, who may be in line to see MLB action this season, got real on his previous experiences pitching at Dodger Stadium, per Dodgers Beat on Twitter and the Bleed Los Podcast.

“It was awesome,” Stone said of facing big league hitters. “It was awesome to get up there and go pitch to those guys and experience what that Dodger Stadium feeling feels like a little bit. Just meeting those guys. I had a lot of fun with it. It was… a lifetime experience.”

Gavin Stone’s MLB ETA is set at 2023. But the Dodgers’ pitching depth could make it difficult for him to earn a spot. However, with injuries and unforeseen circumstances, there is a legitimate chance that Stone will break into MLB at some point this season.

Stone’s change-up is his best pitch. Scouts have raved about it and believe it will serve him well moving forward. He also features a solid fastball and slider. Stone stands 6’1 and checks in at 175 pounds. Adding extra muscle mass could lead to increased velocity. Regardless, Stone’s ceiling is high.

The Dodgers are hopeful he will continue to improve in the minor leagues to begin the 2023 campaign. And as aforementioned, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him and/or Bobby Miller play a role for the Dodgers in 2023.