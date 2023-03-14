Joey Mistretta is a writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California and spent the majority of his time growing up playing baseball and basketball. He graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism. In addition to writing, Mistretta runs a sports Youtube channel and works as a seasonal play-by-play sports broadcaster.

The Los Angeles Dodgers were already prepared to move on without Trevor Bauer in 2023. They released the former Cy Young winner in January, and are prepared to lean on their young arms this season. However, how does Bauer’s decision to sign in Japan and play with the Yokohama BayStars impact the Dodgers?

Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports that the ball club will remain liable for the entirety of Trevor Bauer’s MLB salary in 2023. The Dodgers will have to pay him $22.5 million, despite Bauer not even pitching in the big leagues this year. Meanwhile, he will be making an extra $4 million to play in Japan.

The Dodgers came into the 2022 offseason with uncertainty surrounding Bauer’s contract. There was a chance that his suspension was going to be reduced, which it ultimately was, forcing the Dodgers into a difficult situation. They could have brought Trevor Bauer back into the fold since they were paying him anyway. However, Los Angeles decided to move on.

It is unclear whether or not Trevor Bauer received offers from other teams following his release from the Dodgers. There were rumors that a few teams may have been interested, but nothing ultimately came to fruition. And now Bauer is heading to Japan to play with the BayStars.

For Bauer, the move represents an opportunity to rebuild his reputation. If he performs well and stays out of trouble off the field, an MLB team may be willing to take a chance on him in 2024. It will be interesting to see how the 2023 campaign goes for Trevor Bauer.