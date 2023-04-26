The Los Angeles Dodgers have received some positive updates regarding the injuries to catcher Will Smith and designated hitter JD Martinez, according to Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.

Will Smith took live batting practice on Wednesday, but still has some steps to go through, according to Harris. However, he could return by Saturday when the Dodgers play the St. Louis Cardinals at home. The team is currently in Pittsburgh for a series against the Pirates that runs through Thursday. Smith is eligible to return from the seven-day IL that he was placed on with concussion-like symptoms.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that JD Martinez tweaked his back against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, and he could be an option off of the bench for Wednesday night’s game against the Pirates, depending on how he feels after pregame, according to Harris. Martinez was one of the notable additions of the offseason for Dave Roberts’ team, and has had a solid start to the season. The good news is that Martinez has avoided the injured list, so the news that he could be available off of the bench is encouraging for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers also gave an update on shortstop Miguel Rojas, who is dealing with a hamstring strain. Miguel Rojas is behind Smith, when it comes to a return, and will need a rehab assignment before he returns to the MLB team.

Los Angeles has dealt with a number of injuries to start the season, but luckily they still sit in first-place in the National League West at 13-11.