The sneakers will drop just in time for the MLB's celebration of Jackie Robinson Day.

The NFL Playoffs are down to one last game and the NBA All-Star break is fast approaching, both tell-tale signs of baseball season creeping right around the corner. 2024 MLB Opening Day is scheduled for March 28th and less than a month later, the MLB will celebrate Jackie Robinson day on April 15.

To coincide with both occasions, Nike will release a special edition Jackie Robinson colorway for the Air Max 1 '86. Following their yearly releases, this will be the first time we see the legend honored on the original Nike Air Max. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Jackie Robinson became the first black player in the MLB when he took first base for the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947. By breaking the sport's color barrier, Robinson paved the way for all races to enjoy and excel at the sport they all love. Nike has payed homaged to Robinson each year with special releases, such as the most recent Nike Dunks released in 2022. Nike will share a new take on its classic Nike Air Max 1 in the '86 edition, true to their original release.

For Jackie Robinson Day ⚾️ RELEASE INFO: https://t.co/0rnDrjr9eo pic.twitter.com/KPmjfGMGIi — Sneaker Bar Detroit (@SBDetroit) January 29, 2024

The shoes will come in a clean Navy/Obsidian/Sail/Metallic Gold/Gum colorway that immediately brings the baseball vibes to the forefront. The sail mudguard and midsole are very reminiscent of the white bases or leather of a baseball. The toebox and sockliner feature perforated navy suede and the same color extends through the tongue. A darker obsidian suede is seen on the uppers and the navy Nike Swooshs feature details stitched in.

Official images of the upcoming Nike Air Max 1 '86 "Jackie Robinson Day" ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/X4ntr1qZFo — The Sole Supplier (@thesolesupplier) January 29, 2024

Some of the finer details will include a metallic gold lace dubrae that has Robinson's number 42 over a gold Swoosh. The pull-tab on the tongue will feature a gold baseball diamond with “42” in the center of it. The shoes are finished with gold stitching on the heel's Nike logo and a gum bottom on the Air Max soles. The insoles of the shoes feature a gold plague with an homage to Jackie Robinson, a great finishing detail on these unique sneakers.

The Nike Air Max 1 '86 ‘Jackie Robinson' will release on April 1, 2024 for a standard price tag of $150. They should be coming in full sizing, but just as with past releases of special edition sneakers, these could come in rather limited quantities. They'll be available on Nike SNKRS app and select retailers.

All in all, Nike hit it out of the park once again with their tributes to Jackie Robinson and we'll be lining up for our chance at grabbing these.