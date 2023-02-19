JD Martinez is getting ready to embark on his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. For Martinez, the decision to join the Dodgers came down to one major factor.

Martinez signed a one-year, $10 million contract with Los Angeles this offseason. As he looked for his new free agent home, Martinez wanted to go to a true winner, via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. The Dodgers offered Martinez an opportunity to do just that.

“I’m getting to the back end of my career and I know this is a really good chance,” Martinez said. “I didn’t want to be on a team that was going to be rebuilding. I wanted to be on a team that was going to be in the run for it and is going to be right there come October. That was my main thing. That was literally my main focus.

JD Martinez has been in the MLB since 2011. However, he has only reached the postseason four times. While he won a World Series with the Red Sox in 2018, the 35-year-old is looking for one more ring before his career comes to a close.

The Dodgers will be happy to have Martinez’s bat in the lineup. Over his 12-year career, Martinez has hit .288 with 282 home runs and 899 RBI. He is a five-time All Star and a three-time Silver Slugger.

Los Angeles is a perennial World Series contender and one of the favorites entering the upcoming season. Martinez wanted to be a part of a winning team and now looks to bring his big bat to the Dodgers.