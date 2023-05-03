Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Los Angeles Dodgers SP Julio Urias rebounded on Tuesday following a pair of rough outings. Urias, who in his last start surrendered the most earned runs he’s allowed since 2021, recorded seven innings of one-run baseball on Tuesday evening versus the Philadelphia Phillies. Although the primary storyline coming into the game was Bryce Harper’s return from Tommy John surgery recovery, Urias stole the show. He explained his bounce back effort following the game, per SportsNet LA on Twitter.

“There was a couple things I fixed up during those bullpen sessions, or during the weekend,” Urias said via translator. “It was just consistency, I’ve been struggling a little bit with that consistency. But today, I felt way more consistent with my mechanics.”

He’s performed well at home for the most part in 2023. His past two road starts, which game against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs, were very un-Julio Urias like. He will need to find consistency, as he did in his mechanics, on the road moving forward. Regardless, the Dodgers will certainly not complain about his elite home effort.

In addition to allowing just one earned run over seven innings on Tuesday, the left-hander struck out 10 Phillies hitters and allowed just one hit which came in the form of a solo home run for Trea Turner.

The Dodgers’ offense provided Urias with plenty of run support, ultimately winning 13-1. Mookie Betts stayed hot at the plate with three more hits and three RBIs. Freddie Freeman added a pair of hits to go along with a home run. The Dodgers’ lineup combined for 17 hits en route to their 13 runs scored.

Prospect Gavin Stone will make his MLB debut for Los Angeles on Wednesday against Aaron Nola and the Phillies at 1:10 PM PST at Dodger Stadium.