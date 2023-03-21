Joey Mistretta is a writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California and spent the majority of his time growing up playing baseball and basketball. He graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism. In addition to writing, Mistretta runs a sports Youtube channel and works as a seasonal play-by-play sports broadcaster.

Los Angeles Dodgers’ SP Julio Urias will make his first post-World Baseball Classic start on Friday versus the Milwaukee Brewers, per Kirsten Watson. Urias helped lead Team Mexico to the semifinals before they were defeated by Team Japan on Monday. The left-hander endured his share of ups and downs in the tournament, but was able to get valuable work in which should serve him well to open the 2023 campaign.

Julio Urias kicked off spring training on a high note before heading to the WBC. The Dodgers are counting on Urias to play a pivotal role in the rotation once again in 2023. He was an NL Cy Young finalist last year, and was one of the primary driving forces behind LA’s 111-win season.

With spring training coming to an end soon, Urias should be ready to roll after making one more tune-up start before the season.

The Dodgers’ rotation will be interesting to follow this year. They lack the same amount of veteran depth that they’ve had in previous seasons. Julio Urias, Clayton Kershaw, and Noah Syndergaard are the only real veteran presences in the starting rotation.

Tony Gonsolin and Dustin May both have big league experience. However, Gonsolin is expected to begin the year on the injured list. In turn, the Dodgers will rely on their young starting pitchers to fill the void. Pitchers such as Ryan Pepiot, Gavin Stone, Michael Grove, and Bobby Miller may all impact the pitching staff at some point in 2023.

The Dodgers will feel comfortable turning to their youth with stars like Julio Urias and Clayton Kershaw leading the charge.