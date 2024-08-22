Due to an impending roster crunch, the Los Angeles Dodgers were forced to designate Jason Heyward for assignment. But while Heyward is no longer in town, the Dodgers will soon see the return of Chris Taylor.

Los Angeles has officially activated Chris Taylor off of the injured list, the team announced. That move was what prompted Heyward's DFA decision.

Taylor had been out since the end of July with a groin injury. Upon his return, the Dodgers were forced to make a decision. With the addition of Tommy Edman at the deadline, Los Angeles had plenty of players capable of playing outfield. Heyward ended up being the odd man out. Despite his recent walk off home run, Heyward was hitting just .208 with six home runs, 28 RBI and four stolen bases on the year.

Taylor hasn't performed any better. In fact, his .167 batting average with three home runs, 15 RBI and three stolen bases are all worse than Heyward's numbers. However, Taylor gives the Dodgers versatility. Alongside outfield, Taylor has played both second and third base. He has ample experience at shortstop too. While they're hopeful his offensive numbers pick up, Los Angeles is confident defensively wherever they put Taylor on the diamond.

At this stage of the game, the Dodgers aren't willing to take any risks. They have an impressive 76-52 record. But in a hotly contested NL West, that only equates to a four game lead. Los Angeles will be doing everything in their power to retain and eventually claim the NL West crown.

Jason Heyward is a respected leader and has been crucial in helping develop some of Los Angeles' young stars. But the Dodgers' sole focus is on winning the World Series. For now, they believe have Taylor on the roster gets them closer to that goal. Finally coming off of the injured list, Chris Taylor now has an opportunity to prove LA right.