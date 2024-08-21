The Los Angeles Dodgers and Seattle Mariners were tied at three heading into the bottom of eighth inning. That was until Jason Heyward stepped up to the plate.

His three-run home run ended up being the difference maker as the Dodgers came away with a 6-3 victory. Alongside earning a win, Roberts called Heyward's homerun one of the best moments of Los Angeles' season, via the Associated Press.

“He was ready when called upon and came away with a huge hit,” Roberts said. “That for me was one of the highlights of the season.”

Heyward himself was impressed with his long bomb. He understood the gravity of the moment and knew he wanted to be aggressive in the box.

“It's hard to get runners on base against a closer and hard to make things happen like that late in the game. It's nice to be part of the reward for our group,” Heyward said. “Nice swing at the first pitch – he wanted to get ahead. Nice couple takes and nice job of being ready for another one somewhere near the zone to put a good swing on it”

The Dodgers' victory moved them to 75-52 record. While the NL West is a tightly contested race, Los Angeles is doing everything in their power to retain their crown. Making a deep run in the playoffs would give Dave Roberts at least one more unforgettable moment during the 2024 campaign.

Dodgers have World Series ready lineup

Los Angeles has stockpiled their lineup with star power. If Jason Heyward is going to play difference maker on a nightly basis, the Dodgers will only get scarier. LA ranks third in home runs (172), fifth in runs scored (622) and ninth in batting average (.252).

They're led by players such as Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani. Betts, who recently made his return from injury, is leading the team with his .305 batting average. He has added 12 home runs, 45 RBI and 10 stolen bases. Freeman also recently returned to the Dodgers after being away from the team's to take care of his son. The first baseman is hitting .290 with 17 home runs and 72 RBI.

While he is focusing solely on hitting this season, Ohtani has continue his MVP ways. He leads the Dodgers in home runs (39), RBI (88) and stolen bases (38), adding a .291 batting average. Ohtani has been everything and more Los Angeles was hoping for.

Heyward's stats don't compare to the big three, but he is still a crucial part of the team. His home run on Tuesday propelled the Dodgers to victory and gave Roberts a bulletin board moment for the remainder of the season.