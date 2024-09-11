The Los Angeles Dodgers have made significant changes to their bullpen roster as they navigate through crucial late-season injuries and adjustments. The moves will impact the team as they head toward the postseason. Left-handed pitcher Anthony Banda, who emerged as one of the most effective relievers in the Dodgers’ bullpen this season, has been placed on the 15-day injured list due to a left-hand fracture. This injury marks a significant setback for both Banda and the Dodgers, as he had been a key figure in the Dodgers bullpen.

Manager Dave Roberts revealed that the injury resulted from an incident involving a “solid object” during a moment of frustration after a challenging outing, per MLB.com.

Dodgers dealing with the injury bug

“It was something that, emotions kind of played into it, with the outing that he had last night,” Roberts explained. “It’s something that I know he regrets, we all regret. And he’ll learn from it.” This injury will have Banda sidelined during a critical stretch of September as the Dodgers look to secure another NL West division title.

In a corresponding move, the Dodgers have activated right-handed pitcher Brusdar Graterol from the 15-day injured list. Graterol's return is timely as he returns from an injury hiatus, ready to fill the gap left by Banda’s absence. His powerful sinker and nasty slider combo is dangerous, and hitters have a hard time hitting off him.

Additionally, the Dodgers' roster continues to evolve with changes in their starting rotation. Right-handed pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been activated after a nearly three-month recovery from a right shoulder injury. Yamamoto made his return start against the Cubs on Tuesday, giving up one earned run in four innings, striking out eight.

He's expected to make three starts through the rotation before the postseason begins. His reintroduction to the rotation is huge for the team. If Yamamoto is fully integrated and ready for postseason baseball, the Dodgers might have a chance to win it all.

The Dodgers are also monitoring outfielder Teoscar Hernández, who is currently day-to-day with a sore left foot. Hernández was seen going through pregame drills, and there is optimism within the team’s management that he will return to the lineup for the series finale against the Cubs on Wednesday. His potential return could provide a significant boost to the Dodgers' outfield and lineup.

These roster moves come at a pivotal time for the Dodgers as they look to solidify their dominance ahead of the postseason. The balance of managing injuries and ensuring star players are in peak form will be crucial as they aim to make a deep run into October.