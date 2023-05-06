Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Los Angeles Dodgers promoted RHP Wander Suero and optioned No. 4 overall prospect RHP Gavin Stone ahead of their series against the San Diego Padres on Friday, per the Dodgers Twitter.

Stone didn’t perform well in his MLB debut, ultimately surrendering five runs (four earned) over four innings pitched. The Dodgers are obviously still confident in his future though, and Stone will now receive the opportunity to make necessary adjustments in the minor leagues.

Suero, 31, will make his Dodgers debut on Friday if he pitches. He hasn’t appeared in an MLB regular season game since 2021 with the Washington Nationals. In four seasons with Washington, Suero recorded a 4.61 ERA over 185.1 innings pitched. However, he posted respectable ERA marks in 2018 (3.59) and 2020 (3.80). Suero has displayed the ability to find success at the big league level, and could play a key role in LA’s bullpen this season.

The Dodgers come into their series versus the Padres playing their best baseball of the 2023 campaign. They are fresh off a tremendous homestand that saw them go 6-0 and finish it off with a walk-off Max Muncy grand slam against the Philadelphia Phillies. Los Angeles will attempt to keep their winning streak alive in San Diego.

The Padres are currently in the midst of a homestand of their own, winning four of their past five games overall. San Diego stumbled out of the gates in 2023 but are beginning to show signs of life.

With both the Dodgers and Padres heating up, this series projects to be an epic showdown.