The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired Miguel Rojas from the Miami Marlins for prospect Jacob Amaya. However, Rojas previously received a pair of procedures on a wrist injury stemming from last season. The new Dodgers’ infielder addressed his looming injury concerns, via SportsNet LA.

“It’s not easy to hit with an injury like that, but at the end of the day I’m a competitor and I’m just going to go out there every single day knowing that I can be the best player that I can be at that time and help the team win,” Rojas said. “I feel like with this repair… I think I’m going to be so much better. Looking forward, in two weeks to start swinging the bat again and to be ready for the things that we have in front of us.”

Miguel Rojas struggled from an offensive standpoint in 2022. But he’s hopeful that he can rebound after rehabbing from his wrist injury. One area of Rojas’ game that didn’t suffer from the injury was his defense. The Dodgers believe he’s capable of playing multiple infield positions in a versatile role. Rojas also is planning to help LA’s young prospects on defense.

Miguel Vargas, one of the Dodgers’ top prospects, has displayed plenty of offensive potential. But his defense has been a question mark. Rojas is willing to help him improve as a defender.

If Miguel Rojas can stay healthy in 2023, he will serve in a pivotal role for a Dodgers team looking to make a deep playoff run.