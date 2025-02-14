Brusdar Graterol, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ hard-throwing reliever, is optimistic heading into the 2025 season. Graterol, who had his right shoulder repaired on November 14, 2024, had his labrum and ligament repaired, but thankfully avoided damage to his rotator cuff.

The 26-year-old reliever shared with Bill Plunkett that he feels like he has “a new arm” this spring, a promising sign after the grueling recovery process.

Unfortunately, injuries have plagued Graterol’s career. In 2024 with the Dodgers, he spent more than four months on the injured list with shoulder inflammation. His season took another hit when he strained his right hamstring during his debut, limiting his appearances. Then, members helped him leave the mound during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies; Graterol’s injury initially appeared severe.

Graterol was limited to seven regular-season appearances and three postseason appearances this past year due to his shoulder inflammation and hamstring injury. He had averaged 49 appearances over the previous three seasons, compiling a 2.63 ERA (160 ERA+) and a 3.37 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Despite the setbacks, Graterol remains hopeful for the future. He feels rejuvenated after surgery and is excited about his recovery. Though he won’t begin his throwing program for another month, he’s confident he’ll be ready to pitch in 2025. Graterol avoided the worst shoulder injury, which is a relief to both him and the Dodgers.

The injury-prone history is a concern, but Graterol’s attitude is positive. He’s focused on his rehab and determined to return to form. His strong stuff and ability to pitch in high-leverage situations make him a key asset to the bullpen. Fans are eager to see him back on the mound, knowing his potential when healthy.

Graterol’s journey is far from easy, but his resilience offers hope. The Dodgers are counting on his recovery as they pursue another postseason run. If he’s fully healthy, Graterol could be a significant difference-maker in 2025.