The Los Angeles Dodgers have a star-studded team coming back after winning the 2024 World Series. They've been making moves this offseason to improve every position on their team. They have a great catcher, Will Smith, on a long-term contract that blocks the way for young prospects. The Dodgers made a trade on Thursday, sending catching prospect Diego Cartaya to the Minnesota Twins, per Bill Shalkin of the LA Times.

“The Dodgers traded C Diego Cartaya, ranked in 2023 as one of the top 20 prospects in baseball, to the Twins for a 20-year-old pitcher who has posted an 8.05 ERA in two seasons in the Dominican Summer League,” Shalkin reported.

The pitcher is Jose Vazquez, who has never pitched in the majors and faces a long road to playing for the Dodgers. But Cartaya could be in the running for the Twins' starting catcher position. He was designated for assignment when LA signed Hyeseong Kim, so his value was low.

Cartaya struggled in the minor leagues last season, with a .211 batting average across two levels. His defense has been lauded and should continue to grow as he ascends through the Twins' organization. The Dodgers are always trying to make the best roster moves possible and fell in love with Kim enough to give up Cartaya.

The Twins have not made many moves this offseason after a late-season collapse in 2024. While Cartaya is no guarantee to make their team, they have improved their pipeline by making this move. This should not be the end of the offseason for Minnesota. There are plenty of free agents available they can add for depth and improve their lineup.

When the Twins take the field for spring training, Christian Vazquez will be the starting catcher. But if Cartaya breaks camp as the starter, don't be stunned.