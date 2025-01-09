The Minnesota Twins had an epic collapse to miss the playoffs in 2024. It got lost in the magic of the Detroit Tigers, but Minnesota had a 95.8% chance to make the playoffs on September 2, per FanGraphs. But a new season means a new chance and they need reinforcements to get back to the dance. The Twins should add free agents like Jurickson Profar, Tommy Pham, or Jose Quintana to finish their offseason.

The Twins have star talent on their roster. Carlos Correa was great in the 86 games he played with a 152 OPS+, but health was a concern for the entire team. Byron Buxton and Royce Lewis have high ceilings but struggle to stay healthy. This is why the bargain bin is the place for the Twins to shop. Depth is important to make the playoffs and they can add it this offseason. Twins ownership could be changing as well, meaning the big-name free agents are off the table.

Who could the Twins add this offseason? The AL Central is an ascending division and they need depth to compete for a playoff spot.

Twins swing big by signing Jurickson Profar

This is the only free agent on our Twins list that stretches the definition of the bargain bin. Profar is one of the best free agents left on the market after a great season with the San Diego Padres last year. He had a career-high in homers, runs batted in, and OPS+ and had some solid playoff at-bats. This would be a worthy addition to a team in desperate need of pop.

The Athletic projects his contract at three years, $48 million. There are players on the Twins getting paid more than that, so they are comfortable spending that money. But with the ownership and TV rights questions, even that may be out of their price range. But if they can get the funds unlocked, Profar would make them favorites in the AL Central.

Tommy Pham is always a great depth option

Tommy Pham has spent time with five different teams in the last two years. From the Mets to the World Series-bound Diamondbacks in 2023 to the White Sox, Cardinals, and Royals in 2024, he has made the rounds. But he could be the depth piece that puts the Twins over the edge in 2025. With Buxton's injury issues, Pham could be a great addition.

He has been on one-year deals for a while now, as indicated by the movement. With the Twins competing against the Guardians, Royals, and Tigers for playoff spots, every game is important. They cannot afford to lose Buxton with no solid backup plan. Pham batted lead-off for Kansas City down the stretch last year and could be a key piece to Minnesota this year.

Jose Quintana bolters rotation depth

The Twins struggled on the mound down the stretch last season. They did not add a pitcher at the trade deadline and got passed by teams who did, and even the Tigers who traded away Jack Flaherty. After winning the World Series with the Dodgers, Flaherty is available but he is out of Minnesota's price range. Jose Quintana threw some great innings for the New York Mets last season and could be a great addition.

The Twins have not signed a free-agent pitcher this offseason to fill their need. Quintana is not the best pitcher in this year's pool, not even the best one who was on the Mets last year, but could still be a solid fourth starter. There should be no hesitation in bringing Quintana to the team. He pitched for the White Sox earlier in his career, so the cold weather should be no problem for him.