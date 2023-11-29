Following his retirement after 19 years in the league, Nelson Cruz has found his way back to MLB by landing a job with the Dodgers.

After 19 years in MLB, Nelson Cruz decided to hang up his cleats after the 2023 season. But it didn't take long for Cruz to find his way back into MLB.

The Dodgers have hired Nelson Cruz as an advisor, via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Both sides had reportedly been in talks about a potential role for an extended period of time. Cruz will work for the Dodgers predominantly in Latina America.

With Cruz being from the Dominican Republic, he should know the area well. Foreign scouting has become a major part of building farm systems, with international bonus pool money oftentimes being incorporated from trades. From Latin America and places like Japan, MLB is flush with international talent.

If the Dodgers can look outside the United States to build their roster, they might find some gems. Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for example was signed as an international free agent in 2015. Fans and pundits will be clamoring for the big name MLB free agents. But sometimes finding the right prospect international could be the key to success.

Nelson Cruz experienced plenty of success over his major league career. Over 2,055 games he hit .274 with 464 home runs and 1,325 RBI. He was a seven-time All-Star, four-time Silver Slugger and a former ALCS MVP.

Playing in the league as long as he did, Cruz understands what it takes to succeed in MLB. He also understands the life of baseball players in Latin America trying to make the big leagues. While retired from playing, the Dodgers are hopeful both skills from Cruz can help the team win now and in the future.