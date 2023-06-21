Clayton Kershaw turned in a spectacular performance on Tuesday versus the Los Angeles Angels, spinning seven innings of shutout baseball. The Los Angeles Dodgers' offense took a while to wake up, but rookie Michael Busch gave the Dodgers a late lead with a go-ahead RBI base-hit in the eighth inning. Busch spoke with Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA following the team's 2-0 victory over the Angels in Anaheim.

“I mean, got a good pitch to hit, rolled it over, got a good kick. That's the way baseball goes sometimes, you just roll with it,” Busch said.

Clayton Kershaw and Angels SP Reid Detmers were locked in a pitcher's duel through seven innings. The Angels went to their bullpen in the eighth in a scoreless game though, and that is when the Dodgers took advantage. With a runner on second base and one out, Busch slapped a ground ball to the right-side. He got a lucky hop of sorts, as the ball bounced over the head of the first baseman and rolled out to right field.

As Busch stated, that's the way baseball goes. Sometimes you hit a 100 MPH line drive and it gets caught, and other times you'll roll over on a ground ball and it gets through.

The hit gave the Dodgers a lead and they never looked back. It also led to Clayton Kershaw earning the win after LA turned to their bullpen in the eighth. The Dodgers' bullpen has struggled in recent action, so Kershaw's ability to work deep into the game was crucial without question.

The Dodgers will try to defeat the Angels on Wednesday once again, as the Halos give the ball to Shohei Ohtani in the second and final game of the series.