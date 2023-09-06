The Los Angeles Dodgers have cooled down a bit of late, having lost four of five games heading into Thursday's showdown against the Miami Marlins on the road. However, they get a little bit of a morale boost with Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts dropping some key updates on JD Martinez, Joe Kelly, and Michael Grove (h/t Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic).

More from Dave Roberts:

– The Dodgers could expect Joe Kelly and Michael Grove to come off the IL during the next homestand. They’re viewing Grove as a reliever going forward.

– J.D. Martinez is expected to be activated on Friday in DC.

If that is indeed the case for Martinez, then he will be eligible to play right in the very first game of a three-game series between the Dodgers and the Washington Nationals. Martinez, who is on the 10-day injured list due to a groin injury, recently started a minor-league rehab duty with Triple-A Oklahoma City. So far in the 2023 MLB regular season, the designated hitter is slashing .256/.309/.547 with 25 home runs and 78 RBIs through 92 games played.

Kelly, recovering from a forearm issue, is still on the 15-day injured list but seems to be close to a return. He is projected to be available when the Dodgers fly back home for a three-game set versus National League West division rivals San Diego Padres that begins on Sep. 11. As for Grove, he is also on the 15-day injured list with a lat issue and viewed to be ready to return to action as soon as the Padres series.