The Los Angeles Dodgers are on the road to take on the Miami Marlins for the second game of a three game set. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Dodgers-Marlins prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Los Angeles has not lost four of their last five games, including their game one loss to the Marlins. In the game, the Dodgers had three runs on seven hits. Those seven hits came from seven different players. Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, and Chris Taylor recorded the RBIs in the game. Taylor earned his RBI by going deep in the seventh inning. Clayton Kershaw was the starting pitcher in the game. He walked away with the no-decision after he went five innings, allowed three runs, and struck out three. He did walk five batters, as well. Ryan Yarbrough was the losing pitcher. He allowed three runs in three innings of work, and struck out three.

The Marlins had eight hits, and four of them left the ballpark. Josh Bell, Jake Burger, Bryan De La Cruz, and Jazz Chisholm all went yard in the game. Burger and Chisholm combined for five hits, three runs scored, and two RBI. Jesus Luzardo was solid, but he also earned the no-decision. He went six innings, allowed two runs on four hits, and struck out six. Andrew Nardi snaked the win after pitching a scoreless eighth inning.

Lance Lynn will start for the Dodgers while J.T Chargois takes the mound for Miami.

Here are the Dodgers-Marlins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Marlins Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+100)

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-126)

Over: 9 (-102)

Under: 9 (-120)

How To Watch Dodgers vs. Marlins

TV: Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports Florida

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

Lance Lynn had a rough outing his last time out against the Atlanta Braves, but that was his first loss in a Dodgers uniform. He is 4-1 in Los Angeles, and the Dodgers are 5-1 when he pitches. He turned it around since being traded, but the Braves are just the leagues best offense. I would still have faith in him as a Dodger, and hope he can flush that start and pitch as he has been. His strikeouts are a little bit down with the Dodgers, but they will trade strikeouts for better performances any day of the week. Lynn has gone deep into the game with the Dodgers in four of his six starts, and there is no reason he should not do that again. If Lynn can just keep pitching well for the Dodgers, they will cover the spread.

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

Chargois will be used as an opener in this game. He has not gone longer than a few innings all season, so the Marlins are really just looking for him to set the tone. My guess is that Bryan Hoeing will come in after Chargois, and he has done well this season. Hoeing has a 3.95 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, and opponents hit just .236 off him. He has allowed just two runs in his last four outings (11 2/3 innings), and he has a K/BB ratio of 5/1. The Dodgers have beens struggling, and Hoeing has been pitching well. If Hoeing is the guy to come into this game after Chargois, the Marlins will need him to keep pitching as he has been if they want to cover the spread.

Lance Lynn has been doing well for the Dodgers, as mentioned before. However, that does not take away from the fact that he has a home run problem. He has allowed nine home runs with Los Angeles, and five in his last two games. Lynn has allowed 37 home runs all season. Miami was able to launch four home runs in game one of this series, and they have an even better matchup in this one. Miami will get some mistakes down the plate, they just need to take advantage of them. If they can do this, the Marlins will cover this spread and keep themselves in the wild card spot.

Final Dodgers-Marlins Prediction & Pick

This game seems to be a little unpredictable. Lynn has been doing well with the Dodgers, but he is showing signs of of going back to how he was on the White Sox. At the same time, the Dodgers offense can turn it on at any moment and put up big numbers. In this game, I think it would be foolish of me not to take the Marlins, though. Los Angeles is going through a rough stretch, and they are playing a little safe because they have the playoff spot pretty much locked-up. I will take the Marlins to cover the spread as underdogs.

Final Dodgers-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Marlins +1.5 (-126), Over 9 (-102)