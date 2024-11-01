The Los Angeles Dodgers have won the 2024 World Series, their first in four years, and their eighth overall in franchise history, after defeating the New York Yankees in Game 5. In the victory, the champs capitalized on New York choking away a five-run lead in the fifth inning through one error after another to take a 7-6 win. Afterward, Dodgers co-owner Magic Johnson went to social media to flex this new addition to his stacked trophy case.

“With this trophy, I now have 15 World Championship rings!” Johnson posted on his account on X, formerly Twitter.

Dodgers co-owner flexing rings

As a basketball player, Magic has won six championships in college and the pros.

He led Michigan State to a national title in 1979 before heading to Los Angeles to play with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the Lakers, where he won five more titles in 1980, 1982, 1985, 1987, and 1988, while effectively reviving the NBA from the doldrums of the 1970s thanks to his storied rivalry with Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics.

Then, after his retirement, he won nine more championships in different pro sports, as co-owner of the Lakers, LAFC (Major League Soccer), the Los Angeles Sparks (WNBA), and now, the Dodgers.

With all this championship gold at all levels of his career, Magic could certainly talk trash to Anthony Edwards, who had declared a few months ago that no one was skilled in the 1990s except Michael Jordan. In response, the Laker legend said that he never replied to anyone who has not won a championship at any level.

Still, Magic Johnson joined the Dodgers in staring down a five-run deficit in Game 5 of the World Series against the Yankees. He had even had his jet fueled to go back to LA for a potential Game 6.

Comedy of errors

However, despite returning from his postseason disappearing act, Aaron Judge began the fifth-inning collapse that defined New York's World Series.

“[The Yankees] had this stadium rocking. And once that happened, all the momentum switched,” Johnson said while celebrating the victory postgame, via Erich Richter of the New York Post.

Then, Johnson commented on his team capitalizing on the Yankee collapse to steal victory from the jaws of defeat.

“Now here we come, scoring five runs, and then I thought we had a shot because the stadium got quiet and we got wrapped up and was high-fiving. We got emotional now and that's what really helped us,” he continued.

With that, the Dodgers won their eighth title in 2024, reminiscent of Kobe Bryant's LA legacy, and have most of their players under contract through 2025, making a repeat campaign feasible.

Meanwhile, the Yankees have re-signing Juan Soto foremost on their list of offseason priorities, while Aaron Judge needs to figure out why he couldn't sustain his regular season greatness through the biggest stage of baseball.