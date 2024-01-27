Former Los Angeles Dodgers star Matt Kemp loved playing alongside Kike Hernandez during the 2018 MLB season.

One player who has played an instrumental role in the Los Angeles Dodgers' success over the last nearly two decades is none other than outfielder Matt Kemp. Kemp first joined the organization in 2003, playing for the main team from 2006 to 2014, and then returning to the Dodgers for their run to the World Series during the 2018 season.

Now, Kemp is opening up about that triumphant return, which ended with the Dodgers bowing out to the Boston Red Sox in that year's championship series.

“One thing that we had was that we all stuck together, and when we weren't playing, we were cheering for that man that was right next to us, and it was infectious, and it was special,” said Kemp, per AM 570 LA Sports on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “…We were all in it together. We made it to the World Series, came up short, but that was a special moment to be able to be with those guys.”

Kemp also took the time to discuss playing alongside franchise icon Kike Herandez, who has also spent two different stints with the Dodgers.

“One of my other favorite teammates in the whole wide world, Kike,” said Kemp. “He made baseball so fun for me, man. I've never had so much fun playing on a baseball field with that crazy guy.”

Matt Kemp last played professional baseball for the Colorado Rockies during the 2020 COVID-impacted season, two years after his last tenure with the Dodgers and Kike Hernandez.