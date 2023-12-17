New Dodgers signee Shohei Ohtani won a prestigious award on Saturday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and their fans are currently busy reveling in the afterglow of the team's signing of Shohei Ohtani, at a time when key MLB awards are still being handed out.

The Dodgers' potential signing of Blake Snell was given an update. A rumor of the Dodgers' interest in Aaron Judge was finally revealed.

On Saturday, Major League Baseball announced that the former Angels star has won a prestigious award named after one of the league's all-time great home run hitters.

Dodgers Signee Ohtani Wins Hank Aaron Award

Ohtani hit .304 with 44 home runs last season for the Angels while continuing his two-way mastery both on the mound and in the batter's box.

On Saturday he was given the Hank Aaron Award, denoting the best offensive player in the American League.

Ronald Acuna Jr. won the National League version of the award according to a report from MLB.com.

Shohei Ohtani is the American League Hank Aaron Award winner! pic.twitter.com/4OvkCiKLvG — MLB (@MLB) December 17, 2023

“Greatest player on this Earth by a mile!” one fan said on X in response.

An appropriate and fitting award to a man who captivated a baseball nation in 2023 with his outstanding performance. #ShoheiOhtani @Dodgers @Angels pic.twitter.com/H3OKhfabsG — Michael Freda (@MichaelFreda17) December 17, 2023

Ohtani's win comes on the heels of Aaron Judge's win last season with the New York Yankees. Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. won for Toronto in 2021.

Matt Kemp Was the Last Dodgers Player to Win It

The last Dodgers player to win the award was outfielder Matt Kemp in 2011. Paul Goldschmdit won for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2022 and Bryce Harper won for Philadelphia in 2021.

The Dodgers' spring training schedule starts on February 23 in Arizona. Fans are expecting big things from Ohtani in Dodger blue this season, including a repeat win of the prestigious award, if early expectations are any indication.