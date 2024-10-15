Every postseason lead is precious, every October loss is heart wrenching. Looking for positives is sometimes tougher than hitting an Edwin Diaz fastball, especially if there were any self-inflicted wounds. They only committed one error but the Los Angeles Dodgers were swinging snakes in a 7-3 Game 2 NLCS loss versus the New York Mets.

Los Angeles was lost at the plate as only three players got a hit. Mets starter Sean Manaea peppered the strike zone for seven strikeouts and jusr two hits over five innings. Diaz struck out three Dodgers for the save while allowing a single hit. Third baseman Max Muncy made things clear after being one of two Dodgers to reach base safely more than once, via SportsNet LA.

“You can't sit there and cry about it. We still have a bunch more games to play,” Muncy admitted. “Just got to make sure we are ready to go. Glad there is an off day tomorrow.”

“The loss sucks but we were a couple of swings away from blowing it open,” Muncy continued. “They executed pitches and we didn't execute the at-bat but we saw their guys. It's always good to see their guys when we don't see them a ton so you got to try and take something out of it.”

The Dodgers got zero hits from their top five hitters. Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Teoscar Hernandez, Freddie Freeman, and Will Smith accounted for nine strikeouts in 19 combined plate appearances. Muncy seemed ready to move on while talking to the postgame media scrum. Unlike the first two rounds of the MLB Playoffs, the NLCS is a seven-game series after all.

“It's a long series. You don't win or lose a series in one game, especially early on. You move on. We have to work out tomorrow. Show up the next day and it's zero-to-zero,” Muncy replied. “Thankfully, we have some good guys in this clubhouse. We are going to make sure everyone is in the right headspace moving forward.

Dodgers cannot dodge Mets' ace Sean Manaea

New York might have the hottest hand in the postseason. Mets starter Sean Manaea has been slinging some Cy Young-caliber stuff since changing an arm slot issue down the stretch. Muncy admitted the Dodgers will have to adjust should Manaea take the mound again.

“(Manaea) was good. He was locating, getting in on the righties,” explained Muncy. “I felt like we were having a little trouble from the right side pushing him out. He kept executing. He was just tough…It's a tough angle.”

The only angle away from Manaea for the Dodgers is to win the next three games.