Fans of the Grimace-loving New York Mets should “attack” the standing ovation for Sean Manaea as aggressively as the starting pitcher went after the Philadelphia Phillies. Manaea worked efficiently in issuing only two walks and effectively (three hits allowed) to push the underdogs into a Game 3 win and a 2-1 series lead. Even Mets All-Star Francisco Lindor was beyond impressed.

Manaea revealed the philosophy behind the cutthroat strategy that led to New York's 7-2 victory to the MLB Network studio. It definitely came in handy during a nail-biting two-on and no-outs sixth-inning jam with the Mets holding onto a 2-0 lead.

“That was the biggest part of the game,” Manaea admitted. “To have that situation with the heart of the lineup, I've just got to bear down an attack guys. You can't be scared out there. You've got to attack guys and yeah, I let out a good roar. I thought it was appropriate right there.”

It was a proper showcase for someone who has experienced the best and worst of MLB's playoff rollercoaster. Manaea also spoke with an old teammate about being honored yet emboldened by the Game 3 performance.

“I've been fortunate. A lot of failures, ups, downs, and uncertainties,” Manaea replied. “It's been a lot of hard work to get here to this point. Obviously, we are not done. I am not done but I just want to be the best version of me I can be. It's been some failure but (the Game 3 win) was a culmination of the hard work.”

Mets praying for Sean Manaea's ‘special' family

Manaea knew it was going to be a special moment after getting some heartbreaking news earlier in the day.

“I knew it was going to be special after some tough news today,” Manaea began. “Aunt Mable, I love you so much. I know you're smiling down. I miss you. Everyone back home, I love and miss you too.”

Citi Field should be a sold-out scene for a Game 4 war between two National League rivals. The Mets are now up 2-1 in the series with a closeout opportunity in the Big Apple looming. New York can thank a brilliant Manaea's two-hit, seven-inning gem for getting the bullpen to Wednesday's (October 9) showdown with fresh arms.

Manaea needed only 86 pitches to get through the seven innings of work before being pulled in the eight with no one out. The Citi Field customers needed a solid minute to sound out their appreciation.

If the Mets keep on this path, Aunt Mable will be watching a World Series soon.