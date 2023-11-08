Max Muncy addressed Clayton Kershaw's recent shoulder surgery and his future with the Los Angeles Dodgers amid free agency

Clayton Kershaw recently announced that he underwent shoulder surgery. Kershaw's future with the Los Angeles Dodgers was already in question amid his looming free agency, but now there is even more uncertainty. Max Muncy, Kershaw's teammate on the Dodgers, revealed during a recent episode of Foul Territory that he did not know the future Hall-of-Famer was even going to have the surgery.

“I did not know he was going to have surgery,” Muncy said. “I knew he was feelin' it pretty good, but I didn't know he was going to have surgery. So hopefully everything goes good for him.”

It is surprising that Muncy was not aware of Kershaw's surgery intentions. Perhaps Kershaw kept it a secret from his teammates. Or it was a decision that was simply made recently and he didn't have time to tell certain teammates.

Kershaw is a Dodgers' legend and one of the best pitchers in MLB history. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for him following his surgery. It should be noted that Kershaw said he still intends on returning and pitching at some point in 2024.

Max Muncy addresses Clayton Kershaw's future with Dodgers

Muncy later addressed Kershaw's future with the Dodgers. Muncy is hopeful that Kershaw will pitch for LA again, but he wants to see him on a big league mound for somebody at the very least given his shoulder injury.

“Obviously I hope he's pitching for us when he comes back but I just want to see him on the mound again,” Muncy continued. “I don't care who it's for as long as he's out there. Obviously I hope it's for us but I just want him to get back out there and compete again.

“Obviously I can't speak for the team, but I would imagine if he wants to come back they're going to make it happen regardless of what that means. If it means us going over a luxury cap at that point, they're still going to make it happen. I don't think that would be an issue.”

The only other team that Clayton Kershaw has been linked to in recent years is his hometown Texas Rangers. In fact, a report stated after the 2022 season that Kershaw would either re-sign with the Dodgers, sign with the Rangers, or retire. It's unclear if that is actually his mindset this offseason, but a return to LA is probably still the likeliest scenario.