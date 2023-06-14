Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy injured his left hamstring in Sunday's game, but manager Dave Roberts does not expect him to go on the IL, according to Dodger Insider.

Muncy did not exit the game Sunday, but he is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Chicago White Sox. Roberts said Muncy will have an MRI Wednesday, and they will know more then.

The Dodgers' third baseman is having an inconsistent year at the plate, hitting just .191, although he's hit 18 homers. Still, this is the second consecutive season Muncy is under the dreaded Mendoza line.

Muncy's holistic stats aren't necessarily terrible. He has a positive OPS+ and a 1.0 WAR, but he needs to be better in L.A.'s pursuit of a title. The Dodgers don't have as much depth as they did a couple of years ago, so even though Muncy isn't having a great year, they would love to keep him off the IL.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Los Angeles is holding pretty steady at 37-29, on pace for 90+ wins, though they do trail the Arizona Diamondbacks by four games in the division.

Roberts has Tony Gonsolin on the bump Tuesday night as the Dodgers take on the White Sox to open up a six-game home stand. This is the first of three against Chicago before the San Francisco Giants come to town on Friday for a big 3-game NL West series.

The Giants are three games behind the Dodgers, so they could have an opportunity to overtake L.A. for the second spot in the division. The Dodgers are at the top of their rotation, and they need a big week out of their arms.