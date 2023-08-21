Although things are going well for the Los Angeles Dodgers on the baseball diamond, they received some shocking news off it. Burglars broke into the homes of Dodgers stars Max Muncy and Freddie Freeman in the past month.

Police discovered at least two thieves broke into Muncy's house in Southern California last week. Burglars also ransacked Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman's residence a month earlier, per TMZ Sports. Investigators remain uncertain if the two incidents were related.

Max Muncy found out about the burglary when his burglar alarm company reached out to him while he and his family were going back to the house after a home game at Dodger Stadium. The burglar alarm company staff saw surveillance footage of the crooks breaking into Muncy's house. Unfortunately, they left before police arrived at the scene. The thieves' motives remain unclear.

Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy have helped the Dodgers lord it over the NL West

Although Muncy has recorded 29 home runs and 77 RBIs as of this writing, he has struggled with a .193 batting average. He downplayed his struggles last month.

“I mean, it's been pretty poor…Maybe it's a mental thing. Maybe it's something other than that. But I know I'm still a good hitter, and it's just trying to find ways to get back to that,” Muncy said on July 15. Sure enough, he recorded a franchise-record-tying third grand slam of the season just nine days later.

For Freddie Freeman's part, his and outfielder Mookie Betts' positions at the top of the Dodgers' batting order have paid big dividends. Freeman, the lefty veteran, has hit .333 with 23 home runs and 83 RBIs this season. He has been a major reason why the Dodgers have won 76 games and have a firm grip on first place in the NL West division. They are currently 11.5 games ahead of the second-place San Francisco Giants.