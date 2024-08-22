The Los Angeles Dodgers have designated outfielder Jason Heyward for assignment. Upon the announcement, Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy talked about Heyward's impact on the field and positive vibes among his teammates, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.

“He is the definition of a pro with everything he does in this clubhouse and on that field. We wouldn't be where we are today without him,” Muncy said. “He's an incredible teammate, an incredible human being, and an incredible player.”

In a corresponding move, the Dodgers activated Chris Taylor in place of Heyward.

Heyward hit .208 with six home runs and a .682 OPS in 63 games. He has dealt with a rash of injuries, including a lower-back injury that forced him to miss a month and a half in April. Then, a bone bruise in his left knee injury in early July forced him to miss a couple of weeks, ultimately plaguing his availability.

He signed with the Dodgers in December 2023 after he was released by the Chicago Cubs.

Jason Heyward's ‘highlight of the season' for Dodgers

The Dodgers' decision to designate veteran outfielder Jason Heyward comes as a bit of a surprise, considering one of his biggest hits of the regular season happened in a 6-3 win against the Seattle Mariners Tuesday night. Heyward entered the game as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning before connecting on a go-ahead three-run homer that put the Dodgers ahead for good against the Mariners.

After the win, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts showered the veteran outfielder with praise.

“I just truly believe the game honors you, and the game honored him tonight,” Roberts said, per MLB.com. “He does things the right way, he was ready when called upon, and he came up with a huge hit. Shoot, that was probably the highlight of the season thus far.”

Heyward connected on a 99.2 mph fastball from the Mariners' closer Andres Munoz low and in the zone for Jason to crush over the wall in right field.

“That was a nice at-bat,” Heyward said. “Nice swing at the first pitch [for Munoz] to get ahead. Nice couple takes, and nice job of being ready for another one somewhere near the zone to put a good swing on.”

Chris Taylor, who last played against the San Francisco Giants on July 24, has recovered from his left groin strain. In 64 games, he's batting a career-low .167 average with three home runs, 15 RBIs, and 23 walks in 162 at-bats this year.