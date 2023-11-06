Max Muncy got brutally honest on his decision to re-sign a contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of free agency

Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers recently agreed on a two-year, $24 million contract for the infielder to return to LA. Muncy had an up-and-down 2023 season, but LA clearly still has faith in the veteran. Muncy explained his mindset before agreeing to the contract with the Dodgers, per Foul Territory.

“We started talking about what we wanted to do. For me, the most important thing was staying as a Dodger for more than just the one year that I had with my option,” Muncy said. “We made that very clear, we wanted to be here longer than just the one year. They agreed with us on it and we were able to get a deal done.”

Muncy's next contract with the Dodgers will keep him in Los Angeles through the 2025 season. There is a $10 million club option for 2026 as well. If the Dodgers exercise that option, Muncy could end up staying in LA for three years while earning $34 million dollars.

Dodgers land Max Muncy, but have more questions to answer

Keeping Muncy will benefit the Dodgers. He is a player who is going to provide pop from the left side of the plate while featuring defensive versatility. Muncy primarily played third base in 2023, but he can fill in at second and first base if necessary.

Los Angeles needs to address their pitching rotation though. The Dodgers' pitching was their ultimate downfall in 2023. Much of it wasn't their fault since injuries played a major role, but adding depth this offseason will be very important nonetheless.

The Dodgers would also be smart to add another big bat or two. JD Martinez is a free agent and he was incredible this past year. Los Angeles' lineup could use more firepower around Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, especially if Martinez signs elsewhere.

With that being said, Max Muncy's presence will help matters. Bringing him back doesn't automatically make LA World Series contenders, but it provides the ball club with a good clubhouse presence who is capable of producing strong numbers on the field.