The Los Angeles Dodgers have a Max Scherzer problem, and they can't seem to figure out a way to solve it.

On Sunday, the Dodgers lost to the New York Mets 2-1 in a rain-filled match that extended to extra innings. Of course LA's win was thanks in large part to Scherzer's brilliant showing, as the 38-year-old pitched sever scoreless innings and gave up just one hit in that span. Scherzer also struck out six batters and allowed only three walks in a masterful performance.

In the process, he also made history as one of the biggest problems the Dodgers have encountered in their long history. Apparently, Sunday's game is Scherzer's 11th straight start against the Los Angeles franchise where he allowed two runs or less. That is the third-longest streak against the Dodgers, only behind Ed Reulbach and Christy Mathewson who have 16 of such performances, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Max Scherzer has allowed 2 or less runs in 11 consecutive starts against the Dodgers, tied for the 3rd-longest streak against them since 1893. Only Ed Reulbach and Christy Mathewson have had longer streaks with 16. pic.twitter.com/PhdRSSsKyD — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 16, 2023

That is certainly bad news for the Dodgers, especially if they want to keep their place at the top of the NL West. They can't simply give their rivals all the ways to beat them.

Credit should be given to Max Scherzer, though. Not only did he step up for the Mets, but he also seemed to have found as path to be most effective for New York.

“In the first couple of innings, I was still hanging sliders and it was driving me nuts,” Scherzer shared, via New York Post. “I've been working so hard at it, trying to figure out what’s going on. But I finally figured out what I think is going on. Once I finally had some mud on my cleats, my cleats were a little bit heavier, and so I realized I wasn’t picking my foot up as high. And all of a sudden the slider was getting down.”

Hopefully, the Dodgers will have an answer for Scherzer the next time they meet.