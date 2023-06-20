Max Scherzer just did something he has never done before with the New York Mets: pitch through the first eight innings of a game. In an 11-1 rout on the road against the Houston Astros, coming off of one of his worst performances of a disappointing season, the 38-year-old dominated.

The Mets were enthused with Scherzer's performance but the veteran pitcher treated it like just another day at the office. Scherzer said that he should be pitching like that more often, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

“It’s our job to go out there and pitch deep,” Scherzer said, via the MLB website. “Frankly, I haven’t been doing that the past couple of starts.”

Scherzer fanned eight batters and allowed his only run of the game on a home run by Yainer Diaz in the seventh inning. He surrendered just four hits and one walk while five RBI from Francisco Lindor and three RBI from Daniel Vogelbach powered a huge night from the Mets offense.

Catcher Francisco Alvarez, who injured his hand in the game but thankfully may not miss much time, said Scherzer's slider was great. He successfully used it as the putaway pitch four times. Manager Buck Showalter was very complimentary of Scherzer and his great performance.

“We had a real need to get deep into that game,” Showalter said, via the MB website. “For him to go eight innings, that was pretty special in a lot of ways.”

Max Scherzer is always a man of intensity that pushes himself to his limits. The Mets' ace certainly wants to pitch this well each time out, though he will have to fend off the undefeated Father Time to make it happen.