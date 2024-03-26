There appears to be a feud brewing between former teammates. Miami Marlins star Jazz Chisholm Jr. recently called out an ex-Marlins team leader during an appearance on The Pivot Podcast. Although Chisholm did not mention anyone by name, he was believed to be talking about Miguel Rojas, who was traded from the Marlins to the Los Angeles Dodgers before the 2023 season.
“I was already a team leader without being called a team leader,” Chisholm said. “You can't be a team leader when you got guys in the clubhouse that's been in there for nine, ten years. Even though they suck, they have been there for nine, ten years. The team calls them the team captain, but like, they're not a good captain. They're not a good person. You're not even a good athlete at this point. You're just here and you are bringing down the young guys who are supposed to be good.”
Dodgers' Miguel Rojas responds to ex-teammate Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s comments
Rojas did not take kindly to Chisholm's comments. He recently issued a response during an appearance on The Chris Rose Rotation, via Chris Rose Sports.
“Everybody's entitled to have their own opinion,” Rojas said. “Whatever you want to say about me, as a player, you can have that opinion. But you saying that I'm a bad person when you don't even know me, that's kind of what bothers me. I'm not expecting everybody to like me and I don't like everybody. But that doesn't mean that I can go out there and tell everybody what's happening in the clubhouse.
“As a professional, you have to understand that you have to respect everybody that is in that clubhouse. When you come to a place and you get to a new place, there are people there that been there before you. There's rules in place and someone is going to keep you accountable. That's all that the vets were trying to do.”
Rojas wanted younger players to follow the rules that were in place, while Chisholm did not seem to respect Rojas. Both players shared their brutally honest thoughts on the situation. So would Rojas consider having a conversation with Chisholm now that he's moved onto the Dodgers?
“No, I'm not,” Rojas responded to Rose when asked the question on The Chris Rose Rotation. “As soon as you have the… assumption of me, the person that I am. I'm not up to having a person in my life that thinks that I'm a bad person or a piece of s**t.”
Perhaps the former Marlins teammates will make amends at some point in the future. For now, Rojas is focused on playing for the Dodgers and does not have interest in discussing the situation with Chisholm.