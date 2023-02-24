Los Angeles Dodgers’ infielder and highly-regarded prospect Miguel Vargas recently suffered a finger injury. Fortunately, the injury isn’t considered to be serious and Vargas is expected to play in LA’s Spring Training opener versus the Milwaukee Brewers, per Fabian Ardaya. However, Dave Roberts said Vargas won’t be swinging the bat on Saturday.

“Miguel Vargas will be in the lineup in the Cactus League opener tomorrow and will play second base — but hasn’t been cleared to swing a bat yet. ‘You can let the Brewers know he’s taking,’ Dave Roberts joked,” Ardaya wrote on Twitter.

Miguel Vargas is regarded as a talented pure hitter. The Dodgers believe in his offensive ability, but Vargas is working to move from third to second base this year. Los Angeles wants him to receive as many second base reps as possible during Spring Training. His finger injury, which he endured after taking a ground ball off his pinky, still allows him to play defense. But he hasn’t been cleared to swing a bat just yet.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, Miguel Vargas will be the Dodgers’ second baseman during the 2023 campaign. Gavin Lux will shift to shortstop amid Trea Turner’s departure, and Max Muncy will take over third base duties with Justin Turner in Boston with the Red Sox. It is certainly a new-look infield for Los Angeles, but there’s plenty of potential. A Muncy rebound combined with Lux and Vargas breakouts would be an ideal scenario for the Dodgers.

For now, they will focus on preparing for the season during Spring Training.