Mookie Betts drops Cody Bellinger truth bomb ahead of Dodgers MLB playoff run

The Los Angeles Dodgers officially clinched an MLB playoff spot on Monday. Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts has been a key piece to the puzzle all season long. He took some time to discuss Cody Bellinger, a former MVP who has struggled throughout the 2022 campaign, per si.com.

“Belly (Bellinger) will be Belly, he’ll be fine,” Betts said. “He always finds ways. He competes. He plays a Gold Glove center field, which is huge. For some odd reason, he comes through in those clutch situations. We always know he’ll be there, be a fierce competitor and be ready when the lights turn on.”

Cody Bellinger has endured his shortcomings at the plate. But Mookie Betts does not want Dodgers fans to give up on the centerfielder. Betts mentions the fact that Bellinger’s outfield defense is “huge” for LA. Additionally, Bellinger has displayed a knack for coming up clutch in key moments.

The Dodgers players all seem to have Cody Bellinger’s back. Joey Gallo recently commented on Bellinger amid his offensive struggles as well.

“I think he’s taking pretty good swings, he’s taking walks, that’s huge you know, you get on base, you can contribute more, it’s not always about how many hits you get. Cody Bellinger took three walks the other day, he’s an elite center fielder who brings versatility like he’s a stud. Just because you’re not hitting well, doesn’t mean you’re not contributing.”

The Dodgers are obviously hopeful Bellinger figures things out at the dish. But his non-hitting contributions are important for the team. He will still be an important player for LA as they prepare for the MLB playoffs.