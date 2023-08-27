Mookie Betts made his return to Fenway Park this weekend and it was clearly a major success. Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers won 2 of the 3 games in the series. Betts reminded Red Sox fans of just how damaging a player he is by raking the ball throughout the series.

Mookie Betts led us again going 3 for 5 and adding another HR, his 35th of the season. @mookiebetts is looking more and more like the NL MVP! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 27, 2023

The former Red Sox superstar was 3 for 5 in Sunday's series finale, a 7-4 Los Angeles victory. One of those hits was a 2-run homer, and he drove in 3 runs in the game.

That performance followed a 3-hit performance on Saturday, and he also had 1 hit and scored 2 runs in the opening game of the series.

While Betts was welcomed back warmly throughout the series by Boston fans that have clearly missed him since he was traded to Los Angeles in 2020, there was quite a bit of pressure on the Dodgers star. He was the subject of intense media interest throughout the series, and Betts reacted with humility and perspective.

“Obviously, the emotions were there,” Betts said. “I let them come. But I also let them go.”

Magic Johnson, a member of the Dodgers ownership, endorsed Betts as a strong candidate for National League Most Valuable Player. While Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves remains the frontrunner for that honor, Betts has been making up ground.

The home run he blasted over the Green Monster was his 35th of the season, and Betts has driven in 93 runs this season.

If Mookie Betts wins the National League MVP, he would join Frank Robinson as the only other player to win the MVP in both leagues. Robinson won it with the Cincinnati Reds in 1961 and the Baltimore Orioles in 1966.