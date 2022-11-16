Published November 16, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Los Angeles Dodgers’ catcher Will Smith had a better view than anybody else of NL Cy Young hopeful Julio Urias in 2022. Smith joined MLB Network’s MLB Now to discuss Urias’ impressive season prior to the official Cy Young announcement.

“Julio Urias is special,” Smith said. “He’s got really good stuff, 3 really good pitches… he can strike anybody out with any of them. He’s got great command. What makes him so good is just his competitiveness, his desire to win. He just attacks guys, goes right at guys, he’s never scared. That’s why he’s been so good the past 3, 4, 5 years.”

Smith continued by revealing the Dodgers’ confidence in Julio Urias.

“As a teammate of his, we love when he goes out there and pitches because we know we have a really good shot of winning that night.”

Smith added that he believes Urias deserves to win the 2022 NL Cy Young award.

Dodgers pitching coach Mark Prior also commented on Julio Urias’ special 2022 season.

“I think he kind of flew under the radar surprisingly,” Prior said. “Obviously playing in LA we get a lot of attention with the season that we had. Every single day he goes out and gives us a chance to win ball games. He goes out and he makes 30 starts this year. He limits damage, gets a lot of soft contact, doesn’t walk a ton of guys.”

Julio Urias will face stiff competition in the voting, as Sandy Alcantara also posted remarkable numbers in 2022. Nevertheless, it would not be surprising to see Urias win the NL Cy Young.