MLB The Show 24 is scheduled to be released on March 19, and with the game coming out in just under two weeks, we now know that five players have received 99 overall ratings.
Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves and Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels have all earned 99 overall ratings in the newest edition of MLB The Show.
#UnlockYourGame with #MLBTheShow 24! 🤫
Pre-order now: https://t.co/uVKvxpSAit #OwnTheShow pic.twitter.com/J1PiLaAmoE
— MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) March 3, 2024
Shohei Ohtani is coming off of an MVP year with the Angels in 2023, and is entering his first year with the Dodgers. He will not pitch this year as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. Mookie Betts is coming off of a season in which he just missed out on the National League MVP Award, which went to Ronald Acuna. Aaron Judge missed time with a toe injury in 2023, but he was on pace for a similar season as his MVP season in 2022. Mike Trout has struggled with injuries in recent years, but is still one of the best when on the field.
Six other players received ratings of 95 or higher. Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager has a 98 rating coming off of a World Series title. The Braves have three of those players in Spencer Strider (97), Austin Riley (96) and Matt Olson (95). Yordan Alvarez (96) of the Houston Astros is on that list as well, while reigning American League Cy Young winner and Yankees ace Gerrit Cole (95) rounds out the list of players with a rating of 95 or better.
MLB The Show 24 will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S when the game releases.