The Los Angeles Dodgers are in South Korea for a two-game series against the San Diego Padres. Ahead of the big week, new Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and New Balance dropped a multitude of announcements.
On Monday night, March 18th, Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and New Balance revealed the new, signature logo of the two-time American League MVP. The talented Ohtani routinely shows off his athleticism and unique ability as both a hitter as well as a pitcher, and the logo — a sketch of him rounding first base — is a nod to his base running ability, further highlighting his overall dominance.
New Balance revealed the new signature logo for Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani.
A limited-edition T-shirt that'll feature the new logo will be on sale starting March 27th, with an exclusive 'Made in Japan' version dropping on March 21st.
In addition to the logo's announcement, New Balance also released a video trailer announcing the new logo.
“To finally reveal this special logo that I’ve worked closely on is truly an exciting moment for me,” Shohei Ohtani said in the statement released Monday. “It is a visual representation of my journey in baseball and I am excited to share it with the world. I also look forward to using this logo with future projects that we will reveal throughout the 2024 season.”
Shohei Ohtani's custom on-field glove is also going on sale for the first time in extremely limited quantities.
New Balance will be hosting a pop-up shop in Los Angeles to celebrate the announcement on March 27th. That's where fans will be able to purchase both the T-shirt and glove, and it'll only be available on that day.
Lastly, Shohei Ohtani is also part of New Balance's, ‘We Got Now,' campaign:
“Since joining forces with New Balance, Shohei Ohtani has been nothing short of incredible to work with both on and off the diamond,” New Balance Chief Marketing Officer and SVP of Merchandising Chris Davis said. “We have collaborated with Shohei on charitable endeavors in Japan, global brand storytelling, product, and a lot more still to come. Shohei is truly a reflection of our values, and this is just the beginning. We will continue to innovate, inspire, and give back in a way that can only be expressed through Shohei.”
After starting his career and playing six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani announced his decision to join the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency on December 9, 2023. The three-time All-Star, a two-time MVP, and a two-time Silver Slugger was officially signed two days later on December 11th.
Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is part of a strong New Balance athlete lineup that includes Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey, Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray, Stanford women's basketball star Cameron Brink, and tennis star Coco Gauff.
In 599 plate appearances last season, Shohei Ohtani hit .304 with 44 home runs, 95 runs batted in, and 102 runs scored with 20 stolen bases.
Ohtani went 10-5 on the mound with a 3.14 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 132 innings across 23 starts.