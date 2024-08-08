The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Shohei Ohtani knowing he wouldn't pitch in his first year the team. He's proven he can do plenty of damage with just his bat. But as Ohtani continues out his 10-year pact with Los Angeles, the Dodgers are hopeful he returns to the mound sooner rather than later.

The two-way star has being deliberate in his rehab process and is committed to returning to the mound. Dodgers head athletic trainer Thomas Albert has watched throughout the process and believes Ohtani's return could be even more grand, via Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.

“That's what makes him great,” Albert said of Ohtani's want to return. “Shohei is, if not one of, the best to ever do it. Him coming back successfully, possibly better than what he was before, is not far-fetched.”

On Monday, Ohtani played an ‘intense game of catch,' to a number of onlookers. He had 71 throws exactly as Albert watched on, monitoring the velocity. Coming back from a second serious elbow surgery, Los Angeles is being careful in how Ohtani goes about rehab.

But he has been able to ramp up what he can do. Ohtani is now able to throw at about 85 percent from 150 feet away. He is currently throwing three days a week but is expected to soon advance to four. The Dodgers are hopeful Ohtani can begin throwing off of a mound by September. They'll try to get him some work against live hitters before the playoffs. While he won't officially pitch in 2024, LA is looking to restart the process and have Ohtani ready to go come 2025.

Shohei Ohtani has done more than enough for the Dodgers at the plate, hitting .302 with 34 home runs, 81 RBI and 32 stolen bases. Los Angeles leads the NL West with their 66-49 record. But general manager Brandon Gomes knows that having Ohtani on the mound and in the batter's box would take the Dodgers to a different level.

“His ability to do both brings exponential value,” Gomes said. “So let's say the offensive side takes a small step back – that's so valuable that he can do both. Oh, and by the way, if his offense takes a step back, it's still MVP-caliber offense. Yes, he's had an amazing season. But the ability to do both is somehow still completely underappreciated.”

What Shohei Ohtani offers as a pitcher

For how good Ohtani has been at the dish, it's easy to forget how good he was on the mound. It's fair to wonder if he would be the same pitcher after two elbow surgeries, but Albert certainly thinks so.

Over his 86 starts with the Los Angeles Angels, Shohei Ohtani held a 38-19 record with a 3.01 ERA and a 608/173 K/BB ratio. His best season on the mound came in 2022, when he held a 15-9 record, 2.33 ERA and a 219/44 K/BB ratio. For his work as both a pitcher and hitter, Ohtani has earned two MVP and four All-Star nods among his accomplishments.

The Dodgers already know they have a star in Ohtani. But they believe he'll only burn brighter when he returns to the mound.