Dodgers not done yet in MLB free agency after Jonathan Arauz signing

Regardless of how the 2024 campaign unfolds, this offseason has been a historic one with unprecedented figures and deferrals being thrown out at the negotiation table. And the Los Angeles Dodgers are the unequivocal winners of this shopping spree, assembling a loaded roster that their fans will expect to win multiple World Series championships.

That double-edged sword has already been forged through the additions of Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow. The fireworks are likely all done for this winter, but that doesn't mean LA cannot still light up some sparklers in MLB free agency.

The organization is shoring up its infield depth by signing former member of the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets, Jonathan Arauz, to a minor league contract, per Nick Deeds of MLB Trade Rumors. The 25-year-old native of Panama will likely be given an opportunity to earn a slot on the Dodgers' stacked roster, either in Spring Training or during the 2024 regular season.

Arauz, who started off with the Philadelphia Phillies as an international acquisition, eventually debuted in The Show with the Red Sox in 2020. He filled in around the baseball diamond as needed but ultimately served a minimal role with the club. Arauz played 27 games with the Mets in 2023, batting .136 with three home runs, nine RBIs and five walks in 66 plate appearances.

Although he showed offensive upside in the minor leagues, his current value to the Dodgers seemingly lies in his defensive versatility. The front office's offseason is not done yet. Small moves such as the Jonathan Arauz free agency signing can have an unforeseen impact down the road.