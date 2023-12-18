Shohei Ohtani's groundbreaking move to the Dodgers was sparked by the Angels' rejection of his contract deferral plan.

In recent headlines, Shohei Ohtani's groundbreaking contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers has become a topic of much discussion. Previously with the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani signed a 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers, distinguished not only by its impressive sum but also by its unique structure with deferred payments. From 2024 to 2033, Ohtani is set to receive a modest annual salary of $2 million, with the majority of his earnings, $68 million per year, deferred to the years 2034-2043​​.

This arrangement was proposed by Ohtani as a means to provide the Dodgers with financial flexibility, thereby allowing the team to remain competitive. Ohtani's agent, Nez Balelo, highlighted this decision as a testament to Ohtani's dedication to team success and an unselfish approach towards his salary structure. Balelo previously emphasized that Ohtani's choice to defer his earnings was not intended to restrict the team financially but rather to contribute to its competitiveness​​.

In contrast, the decision by Angels owner Arte Moreno to flatly refuse Ohtani’s proposal for massive deferrals ultimately ended any possibility of Ohtani's return to the Angels, as reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Moreno's lack of belief in such a financial structure led to a pivotal point in Ohtani's career, pushing him towards the Dodgers and their acceptance of his innovative contract proposal.

Despite the deferred payments, Ohtani's financial future remains bright. He is projected to be one of the highest-paid players in baseball, with an additional $50 million estimated in endorsement deals, surpassing Angels outfielder Mike Trout, who earns the second-highest endorsement income in MLB. Balelo previously remarked that Ohtani's unique position allows him this financial flexibility, adding that this arrangement shouldn't set a precedent for all players' contracts​​.

The contrast between the Angels' and Dodgers' approaches to Shohei Ohtani's contract highlights differing philosophies in player management and financial strategy within MLB. Ohtani's move to the Dodgers, under a contract structured with significant deferrals, marks a significant shift in his career and possibly sets a new standard for future contract negotiations in the league.