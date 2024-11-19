Teoscar Hernandez is declining the qualifying offer he was offered by the Los Angeles Dodgers, Francys Romero reports. Hernandez's decision is not surprising as he is fresh off an All-Star season with LA. The 32-year-old will now receive the opportunity to sign a multi-year deal in MLB free agency.

The qualifying offer changes each year. This offseason, it is set at $21.05 million. Players can receive the offer once in their careers. If they decline the offer and sign elsewhere, the team that made the offer is able to receive a prospect.

Making the offer is sometimes a risk, though. If a player who may not have otherwise made more than $21 million in free agency is made the qualifying offer, they may accept it. As a result, teams proceed with caution when it comes to the offer. However, some players are destined to decline it given what is waiting for them in free agency.

For example, the New York Yankees made the qualifying offer to Juan Soto. Soto, though, is the most popular free agent this offseason and he may sign a contract that pays him $600 million or more. As a result, the star outfielder declined the offer.

Hernandez, meanwhile, played a pivotal role in the Dodgers' 2024 World Series run. He made his second career All-Star team and slashed .272/.339/.501/.840 across 154 games played. Hernandez also hit 33 home runs and 32 doubles while recording 99 RBI. He stole 12 bases as well.

Teoscar Hernandez is going to receive plenty of interest in free agency. It was likely an easy decision for Hernandez to decline the Dodgers' qualifying offer.

Will Dodgers re-sign Teoscar Hernandez?

The Dodgers are expected to try to re-sign Teoscar Hernandez. A potential Juan Soto pursuit will be something to monitor, however.

Overall, Los Angeles features a roster that is set to compete for another World Series championship. The bullpen has enough talent, the starting rotation is expected to receive reinforcements and the offense has a high ceiling. The outfield could use some help, though.

Mookie Betts may return to the infield in 2025. He is their only everyday outfield option on the roster right now. Tommy Edman and Chris Taylor are options, but Edman is more of a versatile player while Taylor struggled throughout the 2024 season.

The Dodgers are going to add outfield help during the offseason. The question is whether they will be able to sign Soto and/or re-sign Hernandez. They will likely only end up with one of the star outfielders, but nothing is impossible when you are talking about the Dodgers.

Either way, LA will do everything possible to bring in at least one more outfielder. Hernandez played well in 2024 and he is deserving of a lucrative deal in free agency. Dodgers fans would surely love to see the ball club re-sign the veteran outfielder.

A four-year deal with an option could be realistic. Perhaps Hernandez will even receive a five-year contract offer. Hernandez will be able to take his time as he prepares to sign his next contract ahead of the 2025 MLB season.